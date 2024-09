Europe’s best organic farmer comes from the Waldviertel region

Organic sector two and a half times larger

The Kastner Group, based in Zwettl, was also among the top three in Europe in the "best organic food retailer" category with its nomination of Biogast GmbH. EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski emphasized that a lot has happened in the organic sector in recent years: "Turnover has risen from 18 to 45 billion euros between 2009 and 2022."