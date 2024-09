Burnt out: Three cars were on fire in Tyrol

The fire department had their hands full on Friday in Tyrol. As already reported, there was a vehicle fire on the A12, but two cars had already gone up in flames beforehand: At 6.50 a.m. there was already a vehicle fire on Blasius-Hueber-Straße in Innsbruck. The fire in the engine compartment was quickly extinguished by the Innsbruck fire department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.