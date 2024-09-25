Ukraine war
Campaigning parties in favor of peace negotiations
The majority of the leading candidates in the National Council elections are in favor of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. "As soon as Moscow signals that it is ready for serious talks, diplomacy can find room again," said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).
According to him, the BRICS states such as Brazil, India and China should be involved in the process. Nehammer and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger are of the opinion that the Russian government alone has the power to end the war by withdrawing from Ukraine. "Any pressure from outside is inappropriate and would also be an incentive for other states with imperial claims to take territory by war," said Meinl-Reisinger.
"Unfortunately, hopes for a ceasefire are extremely low in view of Putin's ongoing brutal attacks on civilian targets," fears Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens). FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, Tobias Schweiger (KPÖ) and Madeleine Petrovic (LMP) are of the opinion that the parties to the conflict must define the conditions for peace. "Lasting peace can only be achieved at the negotiating table. A decision on the battlefield should be avoided at all costs," said Kickl.
Austria as a venue for negotiations?
Petrovic is proposing referendums in the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, some of which are occupied by Russia, on who belongs to them, and the OSCE should monitor this. "In any case, security guarantees would be needed."
Nehammer, Kickl, Babler (SPÖ) and Schweiger are even in favor of Austria as the venue for negotiations. The APA news agency sent the questionnaire to the parties running nationwide on September 9. There was no response from the Beer Party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
