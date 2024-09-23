KPÖ wants to abolish the army in the long term

Rapprochement with NATO harms neutrality

The rapprochement with NATO in recent years is damaging the credibility of Austria's neutrality "and is costing us all money, money that is sorely lacking in other areas", criticized Meszlenyi. At the press conference, the cost of a Eurofighter flight hour was compared to the annual salary of a teacher (60,000 euros each, according to the Communist Party) or the cost of the Sky Shield missiles to the cost of 25 new hospitals (six billion euros).