Fivers Margareten advance in the EHF European Cup

Due to the European Cup, the Fivers' league home game against Hard has been postponed to next Wednesday. After the 4th round, the BT Füchse are the only team in the Handball Liga Austria (HLA) still without points, the leaders celebrated a 31:30 win at JAGS Vöslau on Saturday. One point behind them, but also unbeaten, is UHK Krems after a deserved 39:33 win against SC Ferlach.