“Dumbest idea. Then the healthcare system is dead”

"Krone": Mr. Huss, you are the chairman of Austria's largest health insurance company. You have boxing gloves hanging in your office. Do you need them in your job?

Andreas Huss: I was given them as a parting gift when I moved to Vienna, along with a double magnum bottle of red wine - both as a way of dealing with conflict. The red wine is empty. The boxing gloves have never been used. I always try to resolve conflicts by talking. Violence supposedly only occurs within the medical association.