Massive accusations against horse breeding association

There's a lot going on in the Verband Pferdezucht Tirol! First and foremost, it's all about shows, including evaluations of the Noriker horse breed and their Tyrolean breeders. "Horses have been judged poorly and unfairly for years. We are talking about a reduction in sales, which many breeders are taking part in," Manuel Hölzl criticizes. He cites a two-tier society as the trigger for this.