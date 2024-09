“Relatives call us ‘angels’ – out of gratitude”

"OÖ Krone": Mr. Hodzic, how can we imagine the process of your work?

Daniel Hodzic: Many people think that we remove the body ourselves. But that's not true: the police usually come first, open the door to the apartment or house and have a look. We are only called in once they have determined that the death is harmless, i.e. that it does not appear to be the fault of a third party. The mortician then takes the body away, but often, in addition to all the side effects, parts and remains are left behind, which we are then responsible for disposing of. But we don't just clean up crime scenes, we also clean up messy apartments, for example.