A colorful cocktail of sport, excitement and fun

Upper Austria is already showing its autumnal side - and not just because of the weather. Our ten event tips will whet your appetite for a colorful change of pace: you'll find sweet temptations at the gingerbread festival in Molln. At the Oktoberfest in Ried im Innkreis, it's "Rein in die Lederne", and the so-called "Krimivember" brings the region's best crime writers and their works in front of the curtain at readings!