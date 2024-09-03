From the courtroom
Unterländer (58) has already received his 25th previous sentence
There was no cake for the anniversary, but another prison sentence.
A 58-year-old man from the Bregenz area was sentenced again on Monday at Feldkirch Regional Court for stealing a bicycle.
"I really can't think of a single reason for mitigation. Your whole life consists of nothing but prison sentences," said Judge Philipp Plattner, shaking his head. This time, the native of Inner Austria is accused of stealing a bicycle from the AMS in Bregenz at the beginning of April. An employee had parked her e-bike there. When she wanted to cycle home in the evening, the bike had disappeared.
Victim reacted with lightning speed
The fact that the bike was found and the thief convicted is thanks to the victim's quick reaction. "At some point, I saw a man cycling past me on my bike," reports the witness. Shortly afterwards, she found the stolen goods "abandoned". During the trial, the woman could not say for sure whether the accused was the thief. However, the man had gray hair and was "a little corpulent".
On the other hand, the 58-year-old's flimsy excuses did not convince either the judge or public prosecutor Richard Gschwenter, who remarked: "With respect, they are not blonde and thin either. What's more, their DNA was recovered from the handlebars and bike lock."
The non-final sentence: twenty months in prison and a further three months because he had committed the offense during his probationary period.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.