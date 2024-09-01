Two escape attempts
Drunk pickpocket caught at the Wiesenmarkt
A 17-year-old Slovenian was not particularly clever when he tried to steal the handbag of a 54-year-old German woman at the Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt in Carinthia. Because her partner was able to observe everything ...
At that late hour, alcohol probably also played a role in the fact that the young man from Slovenia proceeded rather clumsily with the pickpocketing. "He stole the handbag at around 1.40 a.m. on September 1st. As he fled, the 17-year-old was stopped after a short pursuit by his 53-year-old partner and another witness," the police report.
Injured during arrest
However, the boy did not want to give back his stolen goods and when police officers arrived, he fled again, again without success. "He was stopped again shortly afterwards and arrested, whereby the 17-year-old and a police officer were injured to an indeterminate degree in the course of the official action," said the police.
It is now suspected that the thief, who tested positive for alcohol, may have committed at least one other pickpocketing with two accomplices. The police are conducting further investigations.
