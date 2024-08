These four-legged friends are longing for a home

Amstaff Dusty (3) needs very consistent people who will give him love and security, but also clear rules. Dusty is eager to learn and would be happy to attend dog school. Dusty is interested in other dogs. Unfortunately, this beautiful male dog has not yet been allowed to experience much and has had to spend a lot of time alone. At first, Dusty is therefore very cautious and shy towards people. However, if you give him time and trust, he quickly thaws out and shows a very friendly side.