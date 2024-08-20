Municipalities Association forecast
Automatically saved draft
The National Council election will cost the federal government and municipalities a total of around 23 million euros. This is according to calculations by the Association of Municipalities. According to the association, the municipalities will have to finance around ten million euros of this out of their own pockets.
The municipalities will receive around 12.7 million euros from the federal government via the statutory cost reimbursement ("flat-rate compensation"). The calculations of the Association of Municipalities are based on the provisional number of eligible voters (6.34 million) for the election on September 29. It is expected that there will be 10,400 electoral wards.
Two euros per voter
According to the law, the municipalities will be reimbursed two euros per eligible voter for holding the 2024 National Council election. This results in a total of 12.7 million euros in compensation, as calculated by the electoral authority at the Ministry of the Interior.
The Association of Municipalities pointed out that the municipalities have to pay the polling officers compensation depending on the opening hours of the polling stations: 33 euros if the polling station is open for up to three hours, 66 euros if it is open for up to six hours and 100 euros if it is open for more than six hours.
Post receives 830,000 euros
The Federal Electoral Authority also stated that the so-called Saturday emptying of letterboxes by Österreichische Post AG, which has also been enshrined in law since 1 January 2024, will cost around EUR 830,000. Österreichische Post AG empties the letterboxes on the day before the election to ensure that late postal voting cards reach the electoral authorities on time.
The absentee ballot must be posted on the Saturday before election day, i.e. September 28, by 9 a.m. at the latest. Voters do not have to pay any postage as this is covered by the federal government.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.