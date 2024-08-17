MotoGP at Spielberg
Hooray! Spectacle guaranteed at the Ring
Ten races, ten stories! MotoGP has been electrifying on and off the Murtal circuit since 2016. Here you can read a "Krone" ramble through the archive ...
Watch out, buckle up! When the MotoGP races down the Alpine rollercoaster, there's not a dry eye in the house. Since its return in 2016, there have been tears, triumphs and once almost a tragedy
2016: Return with a bang! With 220,000 fans, a record was set and the F1 attendance was eclipsed. Megastar Márquez crashed heavily. "But the shoulder popped back in on its own." The acclaimed winner was Andrea Iannone, who clinched Ducati's first MotoGP victory after five years without a win.
2017: What a battle - Dovizioso only won the wheel-to-wheel duel with Márquez in the final corner. Premiere: KTM celebrated its first top ten finish with Mika Kallio at its first home race.
2018: Ducati star Lorenzo against Honda monster Márquez - everyone else was an extra. In an epic duel, Lorenzo celebrated "one of my greatest triumphs" - and the last of his 47 in the premier class.
2019: Hammer duel between winner Dovizioso and Márquez, legend Rossi fourth! Marketer Dorna even extended the contract until 2025!
2020: Corona! But MotoGP shows the virus the exhaust pipe at the double race. Something historic happened in front of zero fans when KTM took its first home win with Miguel Oliveira. VR 46 shocked everyone, however, when a passing motorcycle missed Italian icon Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales by just a few centimeters after an absolute horror crash.
2021: The god steps down. "It's a sad moment for me," said Valentino Rossi, who achieved the first podium finish of his career in Spielberg in 1996. And officially declared it over at the end of the year in front of the world press in Styria. It was not only the Italians who wept.
2022: New chicane, old winner! After the accident two years earlier, the Ring between turns two and three takes on a new look. However, this does little to change the dominance of manufacturer Ducati. Pecco "Perfetto" Bagnaia took the seventh victory for the Reds in the ninth MotoGP race.
2023: The first sprint race in history turns into a crash orgy, with riders flying off as early as lap one. Bagnaia not only takes victory in the new format, but also dominates the competition in the Grand Prix. If you include the sprint, Pecco could be crowned the record holder this year!
The program:
Saturday:
08.40 - 09.10: Training Moto3
09.25 - 09.55: Training Moto2
10.10 - 10.40: MotoGP practice
10.50 - 11.30: Qualifying MotoGP
12.15 - 12.45: 1st race MotoE
12.50 - 13.30: Qualifying Moto3
13.45 - 14.25: Qualifying Moto2
15.00 - 15.30: Sprint MotoGP
16.10 - 16.40: 2nd race MotoE
17.00 - 17.40: Rookies Cup
Sunday:
08.45 - 09.25: Rookies Cup
09.40 - 09.50: Warm-up MotoGP
11.00 - 11.45: Moto3 race
12.15 - 13.00: Moto2 race
14.00 - 14.45: MotoGP race
from 15.00: Fan Track Walk
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.