Garden shed set on fire in Vienna: Eight months in prison

What interests the unemployed man most: "Do I go home or do I stay?" Whereupon Mr. Rat has to disappoint the 57-year-old - although the accused has already served four and a half months in custody, three and a half are still to come. Tears flow from the Viennese: "I can't stand it here." But he accepts the sentence, the public prosecutor asks for time to think. With teary eyes, he is finally taken back to his cell by a prison guard.