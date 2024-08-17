World Cup in the Sportpark
Graz sees the biggest dodgeball festival of all time
Never say dodgeball to this sport: the Dodgeball World Cup in Graz brings together players from all over the world. The "Krone" spoke to them. The grand final takes place on Saturday.
The Dodgeball World Championship is taking place in the Graz Sportpark and the Blue Box until Saturday (August 17). 150 teams from 52 nations with 1600 players from Hong Kong to the Ivory Coast, from Djibouti to the USA are fighting for the world championship crown in exciting duels. Apart from the sporting aspect, it is above all the transnational enthusiasm for the trend sport that is impressive. The nations celebrate a huge dodgeball party together.
"Austria is a real dodgeball nation!"
The "Krone" asked around among the athletes at the Sportpark and wanted to know what they thought of the mega event in Graz. Andrew from Team Australia is enthusiastic about Graz: "The city is cool, I've already been to the Schloßberg! It's my first time in Austria and I can say: you're a real dodgeball nation!"
David, coach of the Portuguese team, particularly emphasizes the atmosphere at the games: "All the countries come together to celebrate their favourite sport. The atmosphere is great. And you can also do a lot away from the tournament: We went to Schwarzlsee, for example, to stay cool for our matches."
Ivan from Mexico is "looking forward to making lots of friends in Graz through the sport of dodgeball. The World Cup matches are extremely exciting because the teams are so evenly matched. And you Austrians are among the World Cup favorites with your teams." Helena from the Canadian team also likes it in Graz: "The tournament is very well organized. We've also brought some fans with us, who are creating a great atmosphere with the other nations."
"Graz can be proud"
And Kiko from Hong Kong also raves to the "Krone": "Being able to live out my love of dodgeball here is wonderful. Graz can be proud, I will do a lot of advertising for your great city back home in Hong Kong - this is the biggest dodgeball festival of all time!" The finals will take place on August 17, tickets are available at dodgeball.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.