World Cup in the Sportpark

Graz sees the biggest dodgeball festival of all time

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 06:00

Never say dodgeball to this sport: the Dodgeball World Cup in Graz brings together players from all over the world. The "Krone" spoke to them. The grand final takes place on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

The Dodgeball World Championship is taking place in the Graz Sportpark and the Blue Box until Saturday (August 17). 150 teams from 52 nations with 1600 players from Hong Kong to the Ivory Coast, from Djibouti to the USA are fighting for the world championship crown in exciting duels. Apart from the sporting aspect, it is above all the transnational enthusiasm for the trend sport that is impressive. The nations celebrate a huge dodgeball party together.

"Austria is a real dodgeball nation!"
The "Krone" asked around among the athletes at the Sportpark and wanted to know what they thought of the mega event in Graz. Andrew from Team Australia is enthusiastic about Graz: "The city is cool, I've already been to the Schloßberg! It's my first time in Austria and I can say: you're a real dodgeball nation!"

David, coach of the Portuguese team, particularly emphasizes the atmosphere at the games: "All the countries come together to celebrate their favourite sport. The atmosphere is great. And you can also do a lot away from the tournament: We went to Schwarzlsee, for example, to stay cool for our matches."

Andrew plays for Team Australia in Graz
Andrew plays for Team Australia in Graz
(Bild: Braunegger)
David coaches the Portuguese team.
David coaches the Portuguese team.
(Bild: Braunegger)

Ivan from Mexico is "looking forward to making lots of friends in Graz through the sport of dodgeball. The World Cup matches are extremely exciting because the teams are so evenly matched. And you Austrians are among the World Cup favorites with your teams." Helena from the Canadian team also likes it in Graz: "The tournament is very well organized. We've also brought some fans with us, who are creating a great atmosphere with the other nations."

Helena and the Canadian team also like it in Graz.
Helena and the Canadian team also like it in Graz.
(Bild: Braunegger)
Ivan plays for Mexico.
Ivan plays for Mexico.
(Bild: Braunegger)

"Graz can be proud"
And Kiko from Hong Kong also raves to the "Krone": "Being able to live out my love of dodgeball here is wonderful. Graz can be proud, I will do a lot of advertising for your great city back home in Hong Kong - this is the biggest dodgeball festival of all time!" The finals will take place on August 17, tickets are available at dodgeball.at.

Philipp Braunegger
Philipp Braunegger
