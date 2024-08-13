Beaten and strangled
Acquaintance attacked with a bottle after a drinking session
After a drink together on Monday evening, the situation between two men in Villach escalated to such an extent that a 60-year-old man tried to stab a 29-year-old man with a broken bottle, hitting and choking him.
At around 6 p.m. on Monday, a brawl was reported to the police in the area of Villach's Draupromenade. When the police arrived on the scene, they noticed a 60-year-old man from Villach, who was known to the police, with injuries to his hands and knees, running in the direction of a pub.
After the police followed the man, they found a 29-year-old man from Villach lying on the ground, whom the 60-year-old was beating wildly and choking. The attacker was immediately arrested on the spot.
Situation suddenly escalated after a drinking session
When questioned, the 29-year-old told the police that he had been drinking alcohol with the perpetrator beforehand. "The drunk 60-year-old then broke a beer bottle on the wall for no reason, threatened the victim and tried to stab him with the broken neck of the bottle, but he was able to fend him off," said the police. This was also the reason for the attacker's cuts.
"Further investigations will follow, as both parties involved were heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident," explained an officer. The 60-year-old was arrested and is in police custody.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.