Dortmund professional changes his surname

New name, new chance? While the winger only played second fiddle to players such as Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen and Jadon Sancho under Edin Terzic last season, this is set to change under new coach Nuri Sahin. "I want to score goals, score more goals and give more assists than last season. And hopefully we win a title as a team," says Gittens.