Medal dream shattered for our golfers

Spitz had the worst possible start to the third of four rounds. The Lower Austrian conceded five bogeys on the front nine and lost two more shots on holes 12 and 15. The 24-year-old saved the day with birdies on the 13th and 16th and an eagle on the final hole. The picture was the opposite for Schober, who started with three stroke gains on the first three holes. However, this was followed by four bogeys for the Styrian, which prevented her from moving into the top half of the table.