Public holiday in Botswana after first gold medal

President applauds and thanks

"President Masisi wishes to state that on behalf of all citizens, he applauds Letsile and thanks his late mother unceasingly," wrote President Mokgweetsi Masisi in a statement released on X. Masisi further stated that Letsile's achievement deserves for the nation to pause and celebrate him in a unique, appropriate and responsible manner that will go down in the annals of the republic's history.