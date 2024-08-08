An eventful life: The woman with the mask is back

Switching like the Hulk

The feeling of a big coup at the Olympics is as little new to her as her extravagant appearance. In Tokyo in 2021, she had already appeared in a "Hulk" mask and attracted attention. With the help of the mask, she virtually transformed herself, just like the comic book character. "At first, like Hulk, I found it difficult to distinguish between the two characters in me and to control when the Hulk came out and when he didn't," she told Yahoo at the time.