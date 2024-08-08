Vorteilswelt
Raven Saunders

An eventful life: The woman with the mask is back

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 15:56

Colorful hair, fully masked face, sunglasses - Raven Saunders, the woman with the mask, is back on the Olympic stage and is already in the shot put final. Her life has (had) it all.

comment0 Kommentare

"Helps with concentration." Says Raven Saunders when asked why she covers her face in competition. Could be true, the US-American managed to qualify with ease, she is in the final and is fighting for an Olympic medal. It would be her second after silver in Tokyo 2021.

Switching like the Hulk
The feeling of a big coup at the Olympics is as little new to her as her extravagant appearance. In Tokyo in 2021, she had already appeared in a "Hulk" mask and attracted attention. With the help of the mask, she virtually transformed herself, just like the comic book character. "At first, like Hulk, I found it difficult to distinguish between the two characters in me and to control when the Hulk came out and when he didn't," she told Yahoo at the time.

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

Saunders, now 28 years old, is a multi-faceted person. She has experienced more than she was and is comfortable with. She speaks openly about serious psychological problems in her youth. Her therapist saved her from worse, she once explained. "I was young, lesbian, black - and really felt like there was no way out." Fortunately, there was. She made it all the way to medal winner. Partly because she learned to set herself apart (with the help of the Hulk mask), as she explained.

Blow of fate after triumph
The great triumph - in the course of which she had already caused a stir with the "Hulk" gesture - was followed by tragedy: Saunders' mother died shortly after winning the "silver" in Tokyo.

Saunders' thematic hobbyhorses besides sport are the LQBTQ community and mental health problems. She hopes to "inspire and motivate" people in precisely these two genres with another medal. The chance to do so will come on Friday evening in the final. Saunders will most likely be competing with a black mask.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

