Rescued by helicopter

Großglockner underestimated: trio made an emergency call

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 09:14

The Glockner massif in East Tyrol - the dream of many mountaineers: however, three Croatian alpinists may have completely underestimated the tour. One member of the group was ultimately so exhausted that the trio had to be rescued by helicopter before nightfall.

Monday morning, 6.45 a.m.: The Croatian group of three - a woman (40) and two men aged 32 and 45 - set off from the "Stüdlhütte" for the tour via the "Teischnitzkees" in the direction of the "Stüdlgrat". There were obviously problems right at the start.

Long search for access
"The group spent about an hour looking for the start and were finally able to get onto the ridge at around 9.30 am. At around 1 pm, the group then reached the so-called 'Frühstücksplatzl' at 3,550 meters above sea level," reported the police.  

The group had to abandon the tour and made an emergency call.

Woman lost her strength
The Croats only made very slow progress. The 40-year-old woman became weaker and weaker until she was unable to continue at all around 100 meters below the summit. "The group had to abandon the tour and made an emergency call," the investigators continued.

Rescued by helicopter
Due to the darkness that had fallen in the meantime and the worsening weather, the emergency helicopter "Christophorus 7" was requested by the mountain rescue team in Kals. The trio was rescued by helicopter and dropped off at the "Stüdlhütte".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
