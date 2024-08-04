Vorteilswelt
Do you still write by hand?

Nachrichten
04.08.2024 08:15

We all learn it at school, but nowadays writing by hand is hardly used in our everyday lives. Many of us now prefer to type even short notes, for which we could use a ballpoint pen and a piece of paper, into our cell phones if we don't save them as voice recordings. Is this also the case for you and what do you think about this development?

According to neuroscientific studies, it could be advantageous to write down information by hand, as this allows us to process it better. Writing by hand is particularly important for children, also for fine motor skills, which keeps our brain on its toes. It can also be seen as a creative process - your own handwriting often gives a text a personal touch, even if legibility sometimes has to take a back seat. 

Symbolic image. (Bild: Natee Meepian - stock.adobe.com)
Symbolic image.
(Bild: Natee Meepian - stock.adobe.com)

How often do you still write by hand in everyday life and in which situations are you most likely to do so? Do you find that writing by hand has a positive influence on your creativity? What advantages do you see in handwriting compared to typing on a keyboard or smartphone? Feel free to share your thoughts and impressions with our community!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

