Farm building went up in flames

Amount of damage still unclear

The 35-year-old had heard crackling outside his house at around 4.30 p.m. and noticed that the arbor of the adjacent farm building was on fire. He called the fire department, but by the time they arrived, the building was already in flames. After around an hour, the firefighters brought the flames under control. No one was injured. The amount of damage could not yet be estimated. The Etzersdorf, Rollsdorf, Weiz and Landscha fire departments were deployed.