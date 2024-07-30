Red all-round attack
Muchitsch confident of victory: “SPÖ already in the middle”
SPÖ grandee Josef Muchitsch apparently sees his party in an excellent position ahead of the National Council elections. "Everything is possible", said the social spokesman and red trade union leader on Tuesday. The SPÖ is "closer" to first place than all the polls had predicted.
Unlike his Styrian state party leader Anton Lang, Muchitsch did not see the party as being too left-wing: "We are in the middle." The SPÖ would address "all the big issues that affect people", said Muchitsch. He mentioned affordable living, pensions, working hours and housing, for example.
"Only 75,000 votes behind"
"Logically", the Styrian said at the start of the "FSG Summer Tour" in Innsbruck, referring to federal party leader Andreas Babler. In view of "only 2.2 percent or 75,000 votes behind" (in the EU election to the FPÖ, note) and "2.8 million non-voters", the SPÖ has every chance, emphasized the social spokesman, who has also been critical of Babler in the past.
Closing ranks with Babler
Muchitsch vehemently denied any kind of "secret plan", according to which Babler would allegedly no longer play a role in the event of a coalition with the ÖVP. "I can rule out the possibility that this paper exists. If such a paper is presented by a political competitor, then it is certainly incredibly truthful and credible," Muchitsch said flippantly.
In terms of content, the member of the National Council once again propagated the four-day week, combined with a reduction in working hours. However, he did not want this to be understood as a coalition condition: "I think it would be a huge mistake to junket anything."
Reduction in working hours "can no longer be stopped"
In the business world, he certainly saw a willingness to implement such measures and to establish them through company agreements, individual agreements or collective agreements. A reduction in working hours is necessary and "unstoppable - in those areas where it is possible and affordable".
In view of the tight budget situation, Muchitsch called for a "cash fall". He did not want austerity packages, but "duplications" could be looked at. The FSG leader also advocated that workers in the care and health sectors should be included in the heavy labor ordinance. In terms of pensions, he saw a "need to catch up" on the actual retirement age, but rejected a statutory increase.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.