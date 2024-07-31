Incorrect waste separation
Why rechargeable batteries and batteries are a fire hazard
A little damage to lithium-ion batteries - and the waste facility is already ablaze. But it's not just in recycling plants that incorrectly disposed batteries pose an enormous danger. If one ignites at home, it could lead to an explosion - and destroy your own four walls.
More and more waste facilities are struggling with the consequences of incorrectly disposed rechargeable batteries. In the last twelve years, the number of fires at recycling plants has increased more than fivefold. Many plants have been completely destroyed due to devastating fires - a catastrophic development for the waste and resource industry.
Prof. Roland Pomberger, Chair of Waste Processing Technology and Waste Management, and Thomas Nigl, Head of the Future Waste and Waste Management working group at the University of Leoben, confirm the "clear connection between the increasing number of lithium batteries in residual waste and the fires at recycling plants" and emphasize: "Lithium-ion batteries can ignite even with the slightest damage and cause dangerous fires in waste vehicles, sorting or recycling plants. We're talking about up to six fires per day in one company!"
Just last week, numerous firefighters battled fires in waste processing plants. A fire broke out in a waste paper department in Wörth near Pöchlarn in the district of Melk. And in Wiener Neustadt, more than 60 firefighters were deployed to a major fire at a waste processing plant.
Incorrect handling also a reason for increase in fires
The cause of the latter fire was investigated by the police. The flames were probably caused by a broken battery or a battery in the waste as well as sparks during shredding, they said. Headlines like the one last week are becoming more frequent. The reason for the fires is not only incorrect disposal, but also incorrect handling. Experts explain.
