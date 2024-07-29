Table tennis
“Simple mistakes”: Habesohn loses opening match
Daniel Habesohn from Vienna lost 2:4 (-6,14,-9,9,-7,-9) to the seeded Spaniard Alvaro Robles at the Olympic Games in Paris on Monday in a match that was contested in phases. He was the only participant from Austria in the men's table tennis competition. As things stand at the moment, the 38-year-old Habesohn said that adding another Olympic cycle is still on the cards.
Austria's number one did not find his way into the match at the beginning, losing the first set 6:11 after trailing 0:4. In the second round, he managed to lead by one point several times and won the set 16:14 - the Austrian was back in the party. However, a too high error rate ultimately prevented a success.
"That simply can't happen at this level"
"I knew it would be a close match. We know each other well from the German Bundesliga. I'm so unhappy with my performance today, especially on the backhand side. It wasn't stable enough and I made a lot of simple mistakes. That simply can't happen at this level." He was grumpy and angry because he had not performed at his normal level. "I have to blame myself for that."
The atmosphere in the sold-out hall was motivating; the Olympic Games in Paris are good for all sports. Los Angeles would be waiting in four years. "Four years is quite a long time. But if no injury intervenes and if I can keep up my motivation - it's definitely conceivable and it's a topic right now."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.