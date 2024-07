Grotesque in the justice system: pre-trial detention for torture victim (14)

Half-naked, Mila (name changed) crouches in the corner, trying to cover her face and upper body. To protect herself from the two girls who were kicking her like mad and had previously beaten her with a metal bar. "You should take your clothes off or do you want a crowbar on your head?" yells one of them, pulling the 14-year-old by the hair. "Don't think we won't do it if you don't take your clothes off. Don't think it!" they threaten with a shard of glass held in front of them.