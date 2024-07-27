Uproar over chaos with too many ÖBB trains

Rail expansion: a marathon instead of a sprint

"Although the punctuality figures have fallen compared to the previous year, they are still at 92 percent in the eastern region," says railroad spokesman Christopher Seif. And after all, "more than half of Austria's local passenger transport is handled by rail" in this region. Delays are often caused by external events such as traffic accidents or people on the tracks. In addition, billions are currently being invested in the infrastructure: "Equipping the rail network for the mobility transition is not a sprint, but a marathon," says Seif. Construction work is being carried out in the summer because this is the "less busy time".