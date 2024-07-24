Appearance in Tyrol
Krankl is coming: the Nordkette will be on fire
Ralph "The Voice" Schader is bringing goleador Hans Krankl and the cult band Monti Beton to Innsbruck this summer.
Everyone is talking about the Nordkette spectacle on August 23 with Austria's national soccer hero Hans Krankl and his Viennese cult band Monti Beton! "It will be a firework display of hits with lots of show and good humor," says "Goleador" Johann K. via his friend, promoter and presenter of "The Voice" Ralph Schader from his second home in Jesolo!
30 years of FC Tirol
"As you know, it was 30 years ago when Hans Krankl was coach of FC Tirol. "I was the stadium announcer at the Tivoli Stadium back then and was always there live. Hans always motivated the team with the phrase 'The Nordkette must burn'. That was the idea behind organizing a concert with him on the Seegrube," Schader recounts in an interview with the "Krone".
"Wonderful mixture"
Johann K. and Monti Beton play at the Seegrube in Innsbruck on August 23. You can hear the good old hits from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as the best-known Austropop hits from the 1970s and 1980s and an excerpt from the latest program "Il Spettacolo Italo-Americano". "A wonderful mixture performed in the typical Monti Beton style, with lots of humor and appropriate bon mots - to make you laugh and sing along," enthuses Schader.
The supporting program is also well worth hearing and seeing: Michael Fally, head of sport at krone.at in his day job, will set the mood on the piano. "Advance ticket sales are going well," says the Nordkettenbahnen.
Numerous celebrities from the world of sport will also be attending the concert - including, of course, many of Hans Krankl's companions.
