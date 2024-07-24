Krankl is coming: the Nordkette will be on fire

30 years of FC Tirol

"As you know, it was 30 years ago when Hans Krankl was coach of FC Tirol. "I was the stadium announcer at the Tivoli Stadium back then and was always there live. Hans always motivated the team with the phrase 'The Nordkette must burn'. That was the idea behind organizing a concert with him on the Seegrube," Schader recounts in an interview with the "Krone".