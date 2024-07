“You learn to appreciate certain things more again”

"Krone": Marco, Lake Millstatt right on your doorstep - that's a great way to spend the summer, isn't it?

Marco Schwarz: Absolutely, but to be honest I haven't been in the lake once this summer (laughs). If you always have it, you might not appreciate it enough. I'm more drawn to my brother's mountain pasture, where it's quiet and I can switch off after training. I really like being at home, I feel comfortable there. But after such a long time at home, I'm now looking forward to traveling again.