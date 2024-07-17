A small festival before the actual festival

The second block of events will feature the usual eclectic mix of styles that makes the Festival Sankt Gallen so special. Just as special is the fact that artists such as Erwin Ortner and his Arnold Schönberg Choir are quite free in their choice of program. This results in a refreshing anachronism. Anton Bruckner is hardly to be found in the program in its anniversary year, but there is plenty of Mozart, presented by artists such as the Salzburger Hofmusik or Ernst Kovacic.