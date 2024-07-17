St. Gallen
A small festival before the actual festival
In St. Gallen on the edge of the Gesäuse, the first part of a two-part festival starts this Sunday. From July 21 to 23 and August 15 to 25, top-class concerts will once again be held around the picturesque Gallenstein Castle.
"Exceptionally!" jokes Reinhard Mitterbäck, part of the family of organizers of the Sankt Gallen Festival, on the phone. "As an exception", Emmanuel Tjeknavorian, star violinist and conductor, has been allowed to bring forward his concerts. But anyone who knows the Mitterbäck family and their dedication to their artists knows: of course Tjeknavorian was not denied the opportunity to accept the last-minute engagement in the States.
However, it was a bit of a hassle to start up the festival machinery twice. But if you have more than 35 years of experience in organizing festivals, you can do it. And so this year's Festival Sankt Gallen starts with a block of three concerts from July 21 to 23, also featuring Tjeknavorian "and friends" in a chamber music setting as well as the Matrix Orchestra, which was presented last year.
The second block of events will feature the usual eclectic mix of styles that makes the Festival Sankt Gallen so special. Just as special is the fact that artists such as Erwin Ortner and his Arnold Schönberg Choir are quite free in their choice of program. This results in a refreshing anachronism. Anton Bruckner is hardly to be found in the program in its anniversary year, but there is plenty of Mozart, presented by artists such as the Salzburger Hofmusik or Ernst Kovacic.
And alongside more popular formats, the reappearance of the "Composer Portrait" is noteworthy. This year, on August 22, it is dedicated to Gerd Kühr and his extensive oeuvre, before celebrating the traditional finale with the Schönberg Choir with a gala on August 24 and mass on August 25. A visit is highly recommended!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.