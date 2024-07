xxx transfers! Clubs

No transfer season without prominent transfers! As usual in recent years, the Carinthian clubs landed some real hits this year too. After the chaos (and relegation to the 2nd division!) at ASK, many of Klagenfurt's players also ended up at new clubs. While the regional league clubs Treibach with Karl Schweighofer and WAC Amateure with Namanja Rnic continue to hold on to their coaches, there are new men on the sidelines at Donau, Völkermarkt, Austria Klagenfurt Amateure and Bleiburg in the Carinthian league.