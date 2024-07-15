Police as eyewitnesses
Drunk Carinthian man kicked ex-wife in the face
An argument between a 29-year-old man and his 43-year-old ex-wife escalated completely on Sunday evening. In front of several police officers, he kicked the woman, who was already lying on the ground, in the face.
The police officers were actually only supposed to be controlling traffic in the Villacher Straße/Metnitzstrand area during the Fanta Vier concert in the Ostbucht when they suddenly became aware of two people arguing in the Europapark. Then everything happened in quick succession: "Shortly afterwards, the woman dropped an object and when she bent down, the man pushed her with both hands, causing her to fall", according to the provincial police headquarters.
Ex-wife kicked in the face
When the woman was already on her knees on the ground, the aggressive Carinthian man went one better: "The 29-year-old stood with his back to the woman, pulled his leg back and kicked her in the face with his leg outstretched," said the officers, describing what they saw with their own eyes. They immediately rushed to the woman's aid. She was lying on her back in the meadow.
Heavily intoxicated
The ex-husband ran towards the police officers and did not stop despite repeated requests, so the officers had to use riot gear to bring him to the ground and arrest him. Why did the 29-year-old go so berserk? "Due to his heavy intoxication, he could not be questioned and was transferred to the police detention center in Klagenfurt."
The injured woman from the district of Klagenfurt-Land was taken to the accident hospital by ambulance after receiving first aid from other police officers. The man was banned from entering and approaching the scene and a temporary weapons ban was issued.
