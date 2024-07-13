For vacation plans
"Culture salts Europe" is written on the program of the European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl - Salzkammergut. What spice does this exceptional year have for tourism? For many, it seems to be the occasion to realize a long-planned vacation in Upper Austria. There was an increase in overnight stays in May and more guests from abroad.
A concert in the production hall of Salinen Austria in Ebensee, the exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei in Bad Ischl, performances by Hubert von Goisern, who will be making a guest appearance in Bad Goisern on Thursday - these are just some of the 130 projects that have been implemented as part of the Capital of Culture - Bad Ischl Salzkammergut since January and have already attracted more than 220,000 visitors.
How is the exceptional year of culture reflected in tourism? Statistics Austria counted exactly 786,742 overnight stays in Upper Austria in May - an increase of 60,664 compared to May 2023.
The increased demand has motivated businesses that actually close in the low season to do things differently this year.
Andreas Winkelhofer, Geschäftsführer OÖ Tourismus
"This year, however, all the public holidays were in May," says hotelier Wolfgang Gröller, who runs the Hotel Das Traunsee in Traunkirchen. Gröller has registered an increase in day tourists: "Although the region is already under a lot of pressure." Incidentally, overnight stays in Upper Austria fell by just under 16,000 in April compared to the previous year.
The first half of the year has shown that the guests are coming. Naturally, the second half of the year is the busiest in the Salzkammergut.
Philipp Zauner, Chef der Konditorei Zauner in Bad Ischl
"The booking situation is developing very well, especially in the low season", emphasizes Andreas Winkelhofer, Managing Director of Upper Austria Tourism, "the Capital of Culture programme is primarily focused on the low seasons and is pushing them".
The events as part of the Capital of Culture 2024 are an additional offer for our guests that complements the existing attractions very well.
Patrick Hochhauser, Geschäftsführer Eurothermen
Bild: Eurothermen
"The cultural and artistic debate brings in a good audience. Many guests who have been planning to come back to the Salzkammergut for a long time have done so this year," says Gröller.
More Brits, Italians and French here
Philipp Zauner agrees. The head of Konditorei Zauner in Bad Ischl speaks of a frequency that is "around ten percent better than last year so far": "There is a noticeable increase in international guests: British, Italian and French."
And what are the Eurothermen noticing? Managing Director Patrick Hochhauser: "The events are an additional offer that is having a consistently positive effect on the booking situation."
