A concert in the production hall of Salinen Austria in Ebensee, the exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei in Bad Ischl, performances by Hubert von Goisern, who will be making a guest appearance in Bad Goisern on Thursday - these are just some of the 130 projects that have been implemented as part of the Capital of Culture - Bad Ischl Salzkammergut since January and have already attracted more than 220,000 visitors.