Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For vacation plans

xx

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 11:20

"Culture salts Europe" is written on the program of the European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl - Salzkammergut. What spice does this exceptional year have for tourism? For many, it seems to be the occasion to realize a long-planned vacation in Upper Austria. There was an increase in overnight stays in May and more guests from abroad.

comment0 Kommentare

A concert in the production hall of Salinen Austria in Ebensee, the exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei in Bad Ischl, performances by Hubert von Goisern, who will be making a guest appearance in Bad Goisern on Thursday - these are just some of the 130 projects that have been implemented as part of the Capital of Culture - Bad Ischl Salzkammergut since January and have already attracted more than 220,000 visitors.

The works of Ai Weiwei are attracting international interest. (Bild: Einöder Horst)
The works of Ai Weiwei are attracting international interest.
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

How is the exceptional year of culture reflected in tourism? Statistics Austria counted exactly 786,742 overnight stays in Upper Austria in May - an increase of 60,664 compared to May 2023.

Zitat Icon

The increased demand has motivated businesses that actually close in the low season to do things differently this year.

Andreas Winkelhofer, Geschäftsführer OÖ Tourismus

"This year, however, all the public holidays were in May," says hotelier Wolfgang Gröller, who runs the Hotel Das Traunsee in Traunkirchen. Gröller has registered an increase in day tourists: "Although the region is already under a lot of pressure." Incidentally, overnight stays in Upper Austria fell by just under 16,000 in April compared to the previous year.

Zitat Icon

The first half of the year has shown that the guests are coming. Naturally, the second half of the year is the busiest in the Salzkammergut.

Philipp Zauner, Chef der Konditorei Zauner in Bad Ischl

"The booking situation is developing very well, especially in the low season", emphasizes Andreas Winkelhofer, Managing Director of Upper Austria Tourism, "the Capital of Culture programme is primarily focused on the low seasons and is pushing them".

Zitat Icon

The events as part of the Capital of Culture 2024 are an additional offer for our guests that complements the existing attractions very well.

(Bild: Eurothermen)

Patrick Hochhauser, Geschäftsführer Eurothermen

Bild: Eurothermen

"The cultural and artistic debate brings in a good audience. Many guests who have been planning to come back to the Salzkammergut for a long time have done so this year," says Gröller.

More Brits, Italians and French here
Philipp Zauner agrees. The head of Konditorei Zauner in Bad Ischl speaks of a frequency that is "around ten percent better than last year so far": "There is a noticeable increase in international guests: British, Italian and French."

And what are the Eurothermen noticing? Managing Director Patrick Hochhauser: "The events are an additional offer that is having a consistently positive effect on the booking situation."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf