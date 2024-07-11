Wife went for help
German hiker fell 20 meters into the depths
Dramatic moments on a hike towards the Lienzer Hütte: a 69-year-old hiker suddenly toppled over and fell 20 meters before hitting a rock slab - in front of his wife.
A hike lasting several days by a German couple (aged 69 and 62) came to a tragic end: on Wednesday, the two experienced and well-equipped mountaineers had already hiked from Putschall (municipality of Großkirchheim) via the Gradental valley to the Adolf Noßberger Hütte. The vacationers spent the night there before setting off in the direction of the Lienzer Hütte on Thursday morning.
Slipped into a crevasse after a 20-meter fall
"At around 1.20 p.m., the 69-year-old was holding onto a rope safety device with one hand and holding his hiking poles with the other," is how the police describe the incident. "For reasons as yet unknown, the man tipped onto his side, rolled over and fell almost 20 meters!" He hit a rock slab and slid into a crevice at the edge of a snow field.
No cell phone reception - woman called for help
The seriously injured man was no longer able to free himself - his wife climbed down to him and tried with all her might to pull him out of the crevasse - but to no avail. "When she was unable to do so and had no reception to make an emergency call, she decided to go back to the Adolf Noßberg hut and get help", as the provincial police directorate reports.
On the way there, she was finally able to make an emergency call and set the rescue chain in motion. "The 69-year-old was rescued by the C7 emergency helicopter team and flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.