France’s left-wingers inspire SPÖ leader Babler

The ÖVP interprets the result in France as a warning sign that the left or right fringes or the extremes are becoming stronger. "In such a situation, the center loses, and we want to prevent that in Austria," says ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker to the "Krone". "Unfortunately, the pendulum is swinging more and more in the extreme direction. And if you look at the USA, it becomes even more dramatic."