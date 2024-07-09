Unexpected success
France’s left-wingers inspire SPÖ leader Babler
Following the surprising victory of the left-wing alliance in France, SPÖ leader Babler is encouraging the party base. The ÖVP, however, warns of a strengthening of the extreme political fringes and of ungovernability.
"I congratulate the entire alliance on the great result. Contrary to all the polls, it has once again been shown that the right can be stopped" - SPÖ leader Andreas Babler encourages his party.
Similar sentiments come from the Vienna SPÖ: "The elections in France have shown: If enough people are mobilized, even a shift to the right that was surely expected can be prevented," it posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.
Political scientist Peter Filzmaier considers these cries of joy to be premature and exaggerated. The effect on Austrian election day in two and a half months' time will be minimal. "This is merely a one-day success in political campaign communication, nothing more and nothing less."
Europe is becoming increasingly ungovernable
"The only trend you can see is that it is difficult for those in power," says Filzmaier in an interview with the Krone. The same applies to the UK, where the Conservatives' 14-year term in government has come to an end and Labour is now the new British Prime Minister.
The ÖVP interprets the result in France as a warning sign that the left or right fringes or the extremes are becoming stronger. "In such a situation, the center loses, and we want to prevent that in Austria," says ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker to the "Krone". "Unfortunately, the pendulum is swinging more and more in the extreme direction. And if you look at the USA, it becomes even more dramatic."
FPÖ did not comment on defeat
The FPÖ also tried to ride the wave of French success in the first round of the elections with 33% and first place. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl posted a photo with his French counterpart Jordan Bardella. He did not comment on the defeat of his French friends.
