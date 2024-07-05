New allegations again
Sean Combs sued again for sexual assault
Another woman is taking legal action against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs over allegations of sexual violence. According to court documents, actress Adria English also accuses Combs of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation in her lawsuit filed in a court in New York on Wednesday.
English is demanding a jury trial against Combs and an undisclosed amount of damages. This is already the ninth court case brought against Combs since last November.
Serious allegations again
In the latest case, Combs is accused of exploiting English, who also used to work as a porn actress, as a "sexual object for the pleasure and financial gain of others" at parties on his estates between 2004 and 2009.
Due to the "numerous cases" against Combs, there is "growing awareness that defendant Combs was involved in far worse acts than previously known, including physical abuse and human trafficking for sexual exploitation".
Multiple lawsuits
Combs is facing multiple lawsuits from people accusing him of sexually abusing them. He has denied all the allegations made against him. His lawyer initially refused to comment on the latest lawsuit against his client.
In May, the news channel CNN also published surveillance camera footage from a hotel showing Combs beating his then girlfriend Casandra Ventura, throwing her to the ground, dragging her behind him and kicking her.
Combs, known under the stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy, rose to become one of the most successful hip-hop musicians in the world in the 1990s. The three-time winner of the US Grammy music award is also a successful music producer and businessman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.