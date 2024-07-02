400,000 euros loot
Hundreds of bank safe deposit boxes looted – trio sentenced
Hundreds of bank safe deposit boxes looted, 400,000 euros in loot! A trio from Lithuania had to answer to the court in Salzburg on Tuesday and delivered a bizarre spectacle ...
The charges are massive, the indictment correspondingly long! Three men from Lithuania stood before the regional court on Tuesday. The trio is alleged to have broken into and looted bank safe deposit boxes throughout Austria over a period of years. According to the indictment, the men made almost 400,000 euros in loot, plus an immense amount of property damage.
In the dock, the men, all Lithuanians aged between 43 and 52, became entangled in contradictions. The three men, who are known to the police - one of the accused already has 14 previous convictions (!) - only partially confessed.
Gaps in memory and confused statements
One man took responsibility for only two burglaries in Deutschlandsberg and Kapfenberg. However, because of his "drug and alcohol consumption" he had memory problems, he stated on the record. He gave Judge Günther Nocker completely different information than he had given the police during his interrogation a few months ago.
Why? "The police told me what to say," the Lithuanian man claimed like a prayer wheel. The judge could only shake his head in disbelief. The two other defendants also provided little useful information.
Several years in prison
The court was not convinced. Late in the afternoon, it gave all three Lithuanians longer prison sentences of 4.5, three and 1.5 years. The sentences are already legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.