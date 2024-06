The unknown powers of the sun

Back in the seventies and eighties, people hardly used sun cream and literally worshipped the sun. Back then, hardly anyone was afraid of sunburn. But for several years now, the sun has not been seen in a good light. The negative effects of UV radiation are well documented: When UV light penetrates skin cells, it can damage DNA. Although the body has repair mechanisms, too much damage, such as sunburn, can lead to the development of cancer. The particularly dangerous malignant melanoma, also known as black skin cancer, is almost exclusively caused by UV radiation.