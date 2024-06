Team prepares for possible penalty shoot-out

"Sure you can train it, but ..."

In his opinion, you don't necessarily have to train the penalty shoot-out separately, explained Grillitsch. "You can certainly practise it, but this pressure situation, should it come to that, is difficult to replay." At the last European Championship tournament in 2021, the ÖFB team was defeated in extra time by the eventual European champions Italy (1-2). A penalty shoot-out at a major men's final tournament would be a first in the association's history.