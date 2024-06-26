Vorteilswelt
Disgraced by ÖFB team

Koeman rages after defeat: “It was really terrible!”

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 07:15

Dutch soccer team boss Roland Koeman could not hide his anger at the 3:2 defeat against Austria at the European Championships. His "Elftal" would have been group winners with a 2:2 or 3:3, so they only progressed as one of the best third-placed teams and will have to prepare for a tough opponent in the round of 16. "That was really very poor from us," admitted the 61-year-old on Tuesday in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

They had already fluffed the opening phase, Koeman grumbled. "We didn't defend well, gave our opponents a lot of space, weren't aggressive, didn't put any pressure on them and lost a lot of balls," criticized the former world-class defender. The goals scored by the Austrians were far too easy. "Our players simply didn't follow their opponents and they have the quality to punish that."

Koeman also criticized the lack of communication within his squad and the poor distribution of space. "My players ran a lot, but in the wrong positions, which was terrible," said the Bonds coach. "We had three players against two of them in midfield, but we weren't positioned well. All three of them played on one line."

Despite an improvement in the second half, the defeat could no longer be prevented, he added. "It was really terrible today. We played badly in many respects, which is why we didn't deserve a better result," explained Koeman, but was also combative: "We haven't been eliminated yet. We now have to find the right answer and be better in the next game."

Koeman under pressure
After the first defeat against Austria since 1990, there were calls for Koeman to step down after the European Championship. "But that's not a question for now. I don't want to talk about 'what if' things," emphasized the former Barcelona professional, taking refuge in slogans of perseverance. "I'm responsible for the performance, but we've progressed and still have a chance. We have to play better, that's possible with this team."

The Netherlands must improve significantly. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
The Netherlands must improve significantly.
Meanwhile, the Dutch media were harsh on their selection. "Oranje were outclassed by the Austrians in every respect," wrote "De Telegraaf". The newspaper "AD" took a worried look at the rest of the tournament: "With an agonizing feeling and a blow to their self-confidence, Oranje will stagger towards the round of 16 next week as the inglorious number three in the group."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf