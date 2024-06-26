Koeman rages after defeat: “It was really terrible!”

Koeman under pressure

After the first defeat against Austria since 1990, there were calls for Koeman to step down after the European Championship. "But that's not a question for now. I don't want to talk about 'what if' things," emphasized the former Barcelona professional, taking refuge in slogans of perseverance. "I'm responsible for the performance, but we've progressed and still have a chance. We have to play better, that's possible with this team."