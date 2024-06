Pacult still has worry lines after Austria rebuild

Nine new players saluted in the Klagenfurt EM Arena yesterday: the Austrians Spari (22), Koch (23), Szerencsi (24) and Wydra (21), the Germans Dehl (22), Kühn (22) and Bobzien (21) as well as the Korean Lee (18) and the Macedonian Toshevski (22). What do they have in common? None of them are over 24 years old! In other words, the rejuvenation process at Austria Klagenfurt has officially begun.