The Federal Chancellor tours municipal parlors

Anyone who sees Nehammer on the campaign trail would be mistaken - he prefers to call it "dialog". What else was on his mind was the issue of Gewessler: "Where the law is broken, you can't look the other way." The coalition remains, but there is no alternative to the criminal charges. On Kickl, the Chancellor said: "He wants to divide society and is entrenched in conspiracy theories - I don't see any improvement there."