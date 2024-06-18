Pedagogue tortured stepchildren: “But I love them”

Years of abuse

At the appeal trial on Tuesday in Salzburg, the chairwoman of the senate quoted from the file: forced to eat, head in the rain barrel, cold showers several times, naked against the wall, locked in the room for days, pushed down the stairs, forced to stand around for hours or squat until exhausted - and regular slaps in the face. The three victims - two girls and a boy - were between five and nine years old at the time of the abuse, which took place between 2009 and 2018.