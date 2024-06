Fine after fatal accident at the crosswalk

It was February 16, around 8:45 in the morning in the city of Salzburg. A woman from Salzburg (41) was driving her car, standing in front of a junction. "I left on green, I didn't see anyone at the crosswalk." But a senior citizen (70) was crossing the crosswalk. The driver drove off and hit the man, who crashed into the windshield due to the force of the impact. Four days later, he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.