“There’s potato soup in the dressing room after every Austrian game”

The Steegwirt in Bad Goisern is located right next to the historic Seeklause on Lake Hallstatt - home to exceptional chefs Fritz and Tamino Grampelhuber, who not only cook up a storm in their own award-winning establishment in the Salzkammergut, but have also been cooking for the national soccer team for years. Shortly before the start of the European Championships, the former looked beyond the team's plate together with the "Krone".