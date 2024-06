Quarrel at FC Bayern: “This is slander!”

"That's too easy and too cheap"

Broich has been working at FC Bayern for ten years. There has recently been speculation about his possible departure. "If I'm the only one to take the rap for the numerous injuries, that's too easy and too cheap, we're a team!" He has received backing from Bayern's former coach Jupp Heynckes, among others: "I think it's unfair that criticism is now emerging. Holger doesn't deserve that."