A look back at the beginnings
BIG deal: How the Benko system worked
Christoph Stadlhuber, one of the most important Benko managers, recently left the Signa Group. He had come from the state-owned Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG) in 2011. And had already lobbied for Benko's Signa at the political level before that.
Signa Holding CEO Christoph Stadlhuber, 56, used the LinkedIn job platform to look back on "the last 13 years as a real estate developer" in extravagant words, which he described as "probably the most exciting" of his professional career to date. "It was a great experience for me," noted the manager of Signa Holding, which slipped into bankruptcy under his management, "to form a young, motivated team and work together to create one of the most outstanding real estate portfolios in Central Europe." A lot has been achieved. "High-quality urban developments with first-class architecture were a truly unique selling point of our projects. Together, we also had a significant and positive impact on Vienna's cityscape."
Not a word about the abrupt collapse of a house of cards. Not a word about the disastrous developments and billion-dollar bankruptcies of recent months that have left a trail of blood through the industry. Stadlhuber sets off for new professional shores and sets up his own business as a real estate consultant. His unconventional farewell post on the social media network caused a lot of head-shaking, not least among Signa's creditor groups, from Switzerland to the north of Germany.
How Stadlhuber was brought on board
If you want to understand the Signa system under the leadership of René Benko, you should look back at the beginnings of the close collaboration between the Signa founder and his top manager. Even back then, one or two "unique selling points" could be identified. Like that of political proximity.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.