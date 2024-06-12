BIG deal: How the Benko system worked

Signa Holding CEO Christoph Stadlhuber, 56, used the LinkedIn job platform to look back on "the last 13 years as a real estate developer" in extravagant words, which he described as "probably the most exciting" of his professional career to date. "It was a great experience for me," noted the manager of Signa Holding, which slipped into bankruptcy under his management, "to form a young, motivated team and work together to create one of the most outstanding real estate portfolios in Central Europe." A lot has been achieved. "High-quality urban developments with first-class architecture were a truly unique selling point of our projects. Together, we also had a significant and positive impact on Vienna's cityscape."