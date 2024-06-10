Election analysis: “Herbert Kickl will use the bonus”

All political groups will have to come up with some ideas; deportation, adaptation and redistribution issues alone will not be enough. And the fact that more of what you already have is also unlikely to be a conclusive recipe can be seen from the Greens. It's exciting that a party that should actually be playing into the hands of the circumstances of our time is so unsuccessful. So does government responsibility and the need for reason and compromise permanently destroy all ideology and values? For the regional Greens after their participation in government in Team "Kaiser 1" and the federal Greens in the Nehammer cabinet. Or is it the phenomenon that we don't really appreciate what we seem to have enough of, such as a healthy environment and nature?